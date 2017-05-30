MOVES-Barclays hires Stephen Smith from HSBC
LONDON, June 21 (IFR) - Stephen Smith will join Barclays as a director in the high-yield syndicate team based in London, according to the bank.
May 31 Rpmglobal Holdings Ltd
* entered into an advisory services contract with Barapakuria coal mining company
* deal to deliver a feasibility study for development of "Dighipara coal field" located at Dighipara, Dinajpur, Bangladesh. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 21 (IFR) - Stephen Smith will join Barclays as a director in the high-yield syndicate team based in London, according to the bank.
LONDON, June 21 The great tin wall of China is about to come crashing down.
* Bidders not allowed to amend offer further (Adds possible reasons for shareholders to abstain)