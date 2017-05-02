French oil services firm CGG files for bankruptcy
PARIS, June 14 French oil services firm CGG said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States as part of financial restructuring to reduce its debt burden.
May 2 RR Donnelley & Sons Co
* RR donnelley reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.71 from continuing operations
* Q1 sales rose 1.9 percent to $1.68 billion
* Sees FY 2017 net sales $6.80 billion to $7.00 billion
* Sees 2017 cash flow from operations $230 million to $280 million
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.00 to $1.30, versus previous outlook of $0.90 to $1.20
* RR Donnelley & Sons Co qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $0.14
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.98, revenue view $6.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* World Acceptance Corp says has voluntarily contacted the U.S. Sec and the U.S. DOJ to advise both agencies that internal investigation underway
* United Technologies Corp - quarterly dividend of $0.70per share represents a 6.1 percent increase over prior quarter's dividend amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: