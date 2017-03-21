March 21 RSA Insurance Group Plc:

* Announces tender offers to purchase certain outstanding notes

* Offer to holders of outstanding 500 million stg fixed rate guaranteed subordinated step-up notes due 2039

* Purpose of each of offers is to optimise capital structure of group

* Expiration deadline: 4.00 pm (London Time) on March 29, 2017, unless extended