May 4 Rsa Insurance Group Plc
* Q1 2017 trading update
* Premium income 1 up 14% (4% at constant exchange)
* " year has begun well for rsa. Results to date are strong
* Group net written premiums of £1,710m ($2.20 billion) for
q1 2017 are up 14% 1 as reported, and up 4% 1 at constant fx
rates, versus q1 2016
* Volumes accounted for 2% growth in quarter, with rate
increases also adding 2%
* Operating profit in q1 was strong and ahead of our plans
* A net charge (after release of fy16 margin build) of
c.£40m in uk relating to change in ogden discount rate
* However, this was more than offset by positive reserve
development elsewhere in group
* Expect reduced interest costs of c.£54m for 2017 and a
little over £40m in 2018 (2016: £99m)
* Group's solvency ii coverage ratio was 166% 2 at 31 march
2017 (31 december 2016: 158%
