March 28 R.T. Briscoe (Nigeria) Plc :

* Says discussions are ongoing with 7 banks to which the co is indebted, for restructuring of credit facilities

* One of the banks recently advertised in newspapers, notices of petition for winding up that it brought against the co in June 2016

* Says the co is hopeful of restructuring its crdit facilities with bankers and settling debts in course of time Source: bit.ly/2ncWhPe Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)