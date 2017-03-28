UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 28 R.T. Briscoe (Nigeria) Plc :
* Says discussions are ongoing with 7 banks to which the co is indebted, for restructuring of credit facilities
* One of the banks recently advertised in newspapers, notices of petition for winding up that it brought against the co in June 2016
* Says the co is hopeful of restructuring its crdit facilities with bankers and settling debts in course of time Source: bit.ly/2ncWhPe Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources