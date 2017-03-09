March 9 RTL Group Sa

* Rtl group says 2016 sales rise 3.4 percent to 6.237 billion euros versus 6.212 billion average in reuters poll

* Rtl group says 2016 ebita rises 3.3 percent to 1.205 billion euros versus 1.191 billion average in reuters poll

* Rtl group says proposes 2016 dividend (incl. Interim dividend) of 4 eurosper share

* Rtl group says sees 2017 sales rise by between 2.5-5 percent, sees 2017 ebitda between 1.0 percent down and 1.0 percent up Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)