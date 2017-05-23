May 23 RTL Group

* Says its board of directors and Groupe M6’s supervisory board unanimously approved an adjusted price for the planned acquisition of RTL Radio (France) by Groupe M6

* New price amounts to 199.8 million eur on a debt and cash-free basis versus 216 million eur announced on 13 December 2016

* RTL Radio (France) and Groupe M6 have engaged with employees' representatives on the takeover and will continue this process