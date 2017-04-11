BRIEF-Thermo Fisher expands access to genome editing with workshop
* Thermo fisher scientific expands access to genome editing with hands-on workshop
April 11 RTT MolecularDX USA Inc:
* RTT Moleculardx launches HIV-1, HBV and HCV drug resistance and genethink fully integrated system
* RTT Moleculardx says is taking pre-orders on kits, with expected delivery in late spring
* RTT Moleculardx - intends to utilize former trugene platform for a "bridging" 510k fast track strategy making regulatory application in 2017
* Tg therapeutics - triple combination of tg-1101, tgr-1202 and bendamustine was generally well-tolerated with only gr 3/4 event >10% being neutropenia
* OPKO provides update to topline data of phase 3 clinical study of hgh-ctp in growth hormone deficient adults