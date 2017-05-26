UPDATE 1-China's JD.com to invest $397 mln in UK fashion retailer Farfetch
* Farfetch will integrate JD payment, microcredit features (Adds comments, deal details and background)
May 26 Ruby Tuesday Inc
* Ruby tuesday inc - on may 26, 2017, co entered into a $20.0 million 364-day senior secured revolving credit agreement - sec filing
* Ruby tuesday inc - among other things, new credit facility replaces prior credit facility, which was paid off in full on may 26, 2017
* Ruby tuesday inc - new credit facility reduces permitted indebtedness under its senior notes from $350.0 million to $212.5 million
* Ruby tuesday inc - new credit facility is effective as of may 26, 2017
* Ruby tuesday inc - as of may 26, 2017, company has no amounts drawn under revolving loan commitment under senior credit facility
* Ruby tuesday inc - as of may 26, 2017 co has $10.9 million drawn under standby letters of credit under new credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SMBC to provide bridge loans worth tens of blns of yen -sources
* Sterling holds gains after BOE economist signals rate hike vote