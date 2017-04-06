April 6 Ruby Tuesday Inc

* Ruby Tuesday, Inc. reports fiscal third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.06

* Q3 loss per share $0.33

* Q3 revenue $225.7 million

* Ruby Tuesday Inc - Board of directors will consider all strategic alternatives including, but not limited to a potential sale or merger of company

* Ruby Tuesday Inc - Has retained UBS as its financial advisor to assist in strategic alternatives process

* Ruby Tuesday Inc - Qtrly same-restaurant sales declined 4.0% compared to a 3.1% decrease

* Ruby Tuesday Inc - "Casual dining environment remains highly challenging"

* Ruby Tuesday Inc - Is in contract process to sell 28 properties with average expected net proceeds of $40.4 million or approximately $1.4 million per location