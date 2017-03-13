Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
March 14 Ruby Tuesday Inc
* Ruby Tuesday, Inc. To explore strategic alternatives
* Ruby Tuesday Inc - has retained ubs as its financial advisor to assist in process
* Ruby Tuesday Inc says board of directors will consider all strategic alternatives including, but not limited to a potential sale or merger of company
* Ruby Tuesday Inc sees q3 total revenue, including franchise revenue, of approximately $225.7 million
* Ruby Tuesday Inc says preliminary fiscal third quarter same restaurant sales declined approximately 4.0% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 16 Cambuhy Investimentos Ltda and GP Investments Ltd are among firms considering a bid for Brazil's Alpargatas SA, the maker of Havaianas flip flops, whose controlling shareholders are already working on a sale, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
NEW YORK, June 16 Cigna Corp, which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.