March 2 Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd

* Says signed deal with Patanjali Ayurved for physical refining, packaging of edible oil

* Says exploring opportunities of utilizing its unutilized capacities of crushing, packing at other locations of the country

* Says co to undertake refining, packaging responsibilities at plants in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan

* Says agreements are for an initial period of 3 years Source text: (bit.ly/2luWNal) Further company coverage: