FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Rudolph concludes patent infringement lawsuit against Camtek
#Brexit
#Business
#Trump
#Venezuela
#NorthKorea
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Trump fires communications director Scaramucci in new White House upheaval
The Trump White House
Trump fires communications director Scaramucci in new White House upheaval
Bitcoin's software code could be split to create a clone
Technology
Bitcoin's software code could be split to create a clone
Paris 2024 Olympics nearly assured as LA agrees to 2028
Sport
Paris 2024 Olympics nearly assured as LA agrees to 2028
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
July 31, 2017 / 10:36 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Rudolph concludes patent infringement lawsuit against Camtek

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Rudolph Technologies Inc

* Rudolph concludes patent infringement lawsuit against Camtek

* Rudolph Technologies - ‍has reached a comprehensive patent settlement with Camtek, Ltd. In ongoing patent infringement lawsuits between two companies​

* Rudolph Technologies Inc - ‍parties will dismiss all current litigation matters and camtek will pay to Rudolph a one-time payment of $13 million​

* Rudolph Technologies - ‍camtek, co entered covenant not to sue one another related to three patents at issue in lawsuits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.