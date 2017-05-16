May 15 Rue21 Inc -

* Rue21 to reduce debt and focus on best peforming stores through chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital

* Rue21 -filed voluntary petition for reorganization under chapter 11 of bankruptcy code in bankruptcy court for western district of pennsylvania

* Rue21 -expects to continue normal business operations in ordinary course throughout this process

* Rue21 -has entered into agreements with certain of lenders to reduce company's debt and provide additional capital in support of its restructuring

* Rue21 inc -reached agreements to obtain up to $125 million abl debtor-in-possession financing from existing abl lenders and up to $50 million new money term loan debtor-in-possession financing