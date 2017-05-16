May 15 Rue21 Inc -
* Rue21 to reduce debt and focus on best peforming stores
through chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new
capital
* Rue21 -filed voluntary petition for reorganization under
chapter 11 of bankruptcy code in bankruptcy court for western
district of pennsylvania
* Rue21 -expects to continue normal business operations in
ordinary course throughout this process
* Rue21 -has entered into agreements with certain of lenders
to reduce company's debt and provide additional capital in
support of its restructuring
* Rue21 inc -reached agreements to obtain up to $125 million
abl debtor-in-possession financing from existing abl lenders and
up to $50 million new money term loan debtor-in-possession
financing
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: