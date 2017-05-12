BRIEF-Aileron Therapeutics sees IPO of 3.75 mln shares of common stock to be priced between $15-$17/shr
* Aileron Therapeutics Inc sees IPO of 3.75 million shares of common stock to be priced between $15 and $17 per share - SEC filing
May 12 Rui Kang Pharmaceutical Group Investments Ltd:
* Vendor entered into disposal agreement with purchaser
* consideration for sale shares is HK$4.8 million
* Vendor has agreed to dispose of and purchaser has agreed to acquire sale shares at consideration
* Target company is New Health Elite International Limited
* Following completion of disposal, group will cease to have any interest in target group
* It is estimated that group will record a gain of approximately HK$0.05 million as a result of disposal
* Purchaser is gold swing enterprises ltd and vendor is unit of co
* FOLLOWING PRIVATE PLACEMENT NOVACYT SA ISSUES 1,314,116 NEW ORDINARY SHARES, WHICH WILL BE LISTED ON EURONEXT GROWTH PARIS MARKET AS OF 21/06/2017
* Aviall named preferred parts and engine provider for cfm56-7b powered boeing business jets