May 10 Rui Kang Pharmaceutical Group Investments Ltd

* Board does not recommend payment of any dividend for three months ended 31 march 2017

* Qtrly turnover HK$34.1 million versus HK$16.6 million

* Qtrly loss attributable HK$27.9 million versus loss of HK$ 11 million