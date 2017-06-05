UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 6 Runway Global Holdings Company Ltd
* Guo Lin has been appointed as an executive director of company
* Wang zhou has been appointed as an executive director of company
* Jiang Mingsheng has been appointed as an executive director of company
* Jiang Tianqing has been appointed as an executive director of company
* Cheng Tze Kit Larry has resigned as an executive director of company
* Yeung Kwok Leung has resigned as an executive director of company.
* Hubert Tien has tendered his resignation as chairman of board
* Guo Lin has been appointed as chairman of board. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources