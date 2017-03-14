UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 14 Rupa & Company Ltd:
* Unit Oban Fashions Pvt Ltd had entered into license agreement with Fruit of Loom Inc., subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Company
* Says unit has acquired exclusive license from Fruit of Loom, Inc
* License to manufacture, distribute, advertise and sell innerwear and outerwear products for men, boys, women, girls and toddler in India Source text: (bit.ly/2mVCCXI) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources