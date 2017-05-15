BRIEF-Australian Finance Group updates on NPAT forecast for FY17
* AFG now believe NPAT for FY17 will be within range of $37.0 to $37.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Rural Electrification Corp Ltd
* Says has entered into MoUs with Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corp & Tamil Nadu Transmission Corp
* Says MoUs for extending financial assistance to tune of inr 857.23 billion rupees to TANGEDCO and TANTRANSCO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AFG now believe NPAT for FY17 will be within range of $37.0 to $37.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.038 yuan per share(before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 23
* Co and ETPL, commercialisation arm of agency for science, technology and research are signing an MOU