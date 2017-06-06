June 7 Rural Funds Group

* Responsible entity & manager of Rural Funds Group announces that it will undertake a $78.6 million entitlement offer

* RFF will use proceeds of entitlement offer to reduce gearing from 42.7% to 29.5%, following debt funded acquisition of two assets

* FY17 DPU expected to be 9.64 cents

* FY18 DPU is forecast to be 10.0 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: