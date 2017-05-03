BRIEF-Mandalay Resources search efforts continue to be focused on drilling to intersect deepest level of mine
* Mandalay Resources Corporation provides update on flooding at Cerro Bayo Mine
May 3 Russel Metals Inc
* Russel metals announces strong 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.48
* Q1 revenue c$804 million
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Russel metals - stronger pricing environment led to higher gross margins and improved operating profits in all three operating segments in quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CALGARY, Alberta, June 14 The price of oil sands synthetic crude strengthened on Wednesday after the majority owner in the Syncrude oil sands project in northern Alberta said maintenance on the facility had been extended.
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment