BRIEF-Republican ways and means chairman brady says lawmakers still on time to deliver tax reform plan in 2017
June 9 Russian grid operator Rosseti:
* The Russian government has prepared an order to remove Rosseti head Oleg Budargin, a government official and a person close to the board told Reuters;
* The order has not yet been signed, both sources said;
* A third industry source said Budargin would soon leave the company;
* All three sources said Rosseti board member Mikhail Poluboyarinov, currently first deputy head of state development bank Vnesheconombank (VEB), was in line to replace Budargin;
* Rosseti, VEB, the Russian Energy Ministry and a government spokeswoman all declined to comment. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
* PORTFOLIO IS BEING SOLD BY A LARGE FINANCIAL INSTITUTION AND CONTAINS ROUGHLY 600 ASSETS WITH AN APPRAISAL VALUE OF AROUND EUR 50M
MUMBAI, June 22 Indian market regulator the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Thursday proposed to more clearly segregate entities advising on investment products from those selling them in an effort to prevent conflicts of interest.