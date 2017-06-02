UPDATE 5-China shares get MSCI nod in landmark moment for Beijing
* Investors hail "historic" decision after 3 years of rejection
June 2 Russian shipping firm Sovkomflot:
* The company's valuation is seen at more than $2 billion ahead of a planned state stake sale, Russian Deputy Transport Minister Viktor Olersky said on Friday. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk)
* Investors hail "historic" decision after 3 years of rejection
* Asia markets muted after MSCI decision to include China in index
June 21 * MSCI Inc. expects initial inflows following partial inclusion of A share to be around $17 billion to $18 billion