June 7 (Reuters) -

** RUSSIAN GOVERNMENT DECIDED ON 50% IFRS PROFIT TO BE PAID AS RUSSIAN RAILWAYS (IPO-RZHD.L) DIVIDEND, DEPUTY MINISTER OF ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT NIKOLAY PODGUZOV SAID

**"THERE IS (A DECISION OF GOVERNMENT ABOUT RUSSIAN RAILWAYS DIVIDEND). 5.1 BILLION ROUBLES, 50 PERCENT OF IFRS", HE SAID

For further company coverage For the story in Russian, click (Reported by Gleb Stolyarov, translated by Gdynia newsroom)