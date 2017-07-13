FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 hours ago
BRIEF-Russian pipemaker TMK says Q2 shipments up 12.6 pct q/q
#Brexit
#CentralBanks
#Trump
#LiuXiaobo
#Environment
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
High-speed Hyperloop project ready for key test in Nevada
Technology
High-speed Hyperloop project ready for key test in Nevada
Federer the hot favourite
Sport
Federer the hot favourite
John Lewis says demand for big ticket items falls
John Lewis says demand for big ticket items falls
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#UK SMALL CAPS Report
July 13, 2017 / 11:45 AM / 20 hours ago

BRIEF-Russian pipemaker TMK says Q2 shipments up 12.6 pct q/q

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Russian pipemaker TMK says:

* Q2 shipments at 957,000 tonnes, up 12.6 percent q/q;

* H1 shipments at 1.8 million tonnes, up 4.1 percent y/y;

* Expects strong demand in Q3-Q4 for its tubular products from oil and gas companies in Russia and North America;

* Expects consumption of seamless OCTG and industrial pipe to remain high in Russia throughout 2017;

* Anticipates a stable demand for industrial pipe in the European market. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.