June 8 (Reuters) - ** Russian Railways (IPO-RZHD.L) plans to increase investment program for 2017 to 510 billion roubles, head of Russian Railways said

** "The investment program will be adjusted. We will pay dividends, and the program will be adjusted to increase", Oleg Belozerov said

