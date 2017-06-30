US STOCKS-Wall Street ends bumpy week, strong 1st half with modest gain
* Dow up 0.29 pct, S&P up 0.15 pct, Nasdaq down 0.06 pct (Updates with context on tech sector, Nasdaq)
June 30 The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said in a statement on Friday:
* A consortium of international investors formed by RDIF with leading Middle-Eastern Sovereign Wealth Funds has participated in the SPO of Russia's largest gold mining company Polyus;
* Investors from countries including the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain took part in the consortium;
* Kirill Dmitriev, RDIF CEO said: "The consolidated demand for investments in Polyus demonstrates the significant interest of international investors in high-quality Russian metals and mining assets. The success of Polyus' offering demonstrates that the Russian market is attractive to many investors, including long-term players such as the world's leading sovereign wealth funds.” Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
* Dow up 0.29 pct, S&P up 0.15 pct, Nasdaq down 0.06 pct (Updates with context on tech sector, Nasdaq)
NEW YORK, June 30 Thursday's sharp drop in U.S. stock prices highlights the risks taken on by investors who continue to bet that market volatility will remain subdued, but these kinds of shocks to the system, experts say, are unlikely to deter them from a very profitable trade.
June 30 Even though a steady stream of money has flowed out of U.S. stocks into overseas markets, investors expect European and emerging market equities to rise further, supported by expectations for economic growth and accommodative central bank policies.