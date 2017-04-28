April 28 O'Key Group says:

* Q1 net retail revenue increased by 0.5 percent year-on-year to 42.8 billion roubles ($754.7 million);

* Net retail revenue growth accelerated to 4.9 percent in March;

* Q1 like-for-like sales decreased by 4.9 percent year-on-year;

* Expects its hypermarket and supermarket segment to deliver low single digit revenue growth in 2017;

* Net retail revenue of discounter segment will at least double in 2017;

* Plans to open at least 20 discounter stores in 2017 and two stores in the segment of hypermarkets and supermarkets. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.7120 roubles) (Reporting By Moscow Newsroom)