Russia's Avtovaz:

* Raises Russian sales forecast to more than 300,000 vehicles in 2017, up from previous forecast of 280,000-300,000.

* CEO Nicolas Maure said increase due to improvements in the Russian economy and support from the government.

* Export sales seen falling to 25,000 cars in 2017, down from 30,000, due to additional tariffs on vehicle imports to Kazakhstan, Maure said. Further company coverage:

