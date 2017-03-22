March 22 Cherkizovo Group:

* The company could pay 13.65 roubles ($0.2370) per share in 2016 dividends, Interfax reported, citing company materials.

* Plans to pay a total of 600 million roubles in dividends on 2016 results, down from 2.35 billion roubles the year earlier that included interim dividends.

* The company has paid no interim dividends in 2016. Further company coverage: ($1 = 57.5900 roubles) (Reporting By Moscow Newsroom)