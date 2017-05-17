May 17 Russian meat producer Cherkizovo Group said on Wednesday:

* Q1 net profit at 1.9 billion roubles ($33.5 million) compared to a loss of 0.4 billion roubles in the first quarter last year;

* Q1 revenue was up 13 percent year on year to 21 billion roubles;

* Adjusted EBITDA totalled 3.7 billion roubles, more than 5 times higher than in the same period of 2016. Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.7660 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)