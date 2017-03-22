UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 22 (Reuters) -
** Russia's toy seller Detsky Mir plans to return to the public debt market with bonds, according to materials for investors seen by Reuters
** Preliminary value of the bond issue is 3 billion roubles ($51.87 million), maturity period is 7 years
** Preliminary book-building is scheduled for the first decade of April
** Organizers of the placement are VTB Capital, Raiffeisenbank and Sberbank CIB
** The road show is planned for March 24
** Detsky Mir could not be reached for comment
For further company coverage For the story in Russian, click ($1 = 57.8355 roubles) (Reporting by Elena Orekhova in Moscow, translated by Gdynia newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources