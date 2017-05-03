UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 3 Detsky Mir says:
* Q1 revenue up 28.3 percent year on year to 21.1 billion roubles ($370 million);
* Q1 EBITDA at 0.8 billion roubles;
* EBITDA, adjusted for bonus expenses as part of a long-term incentive (LTI) plan, up 37.6 percent year on year to 1.1 billion roubles and adjusted EBITDA margin at 5.3 pct;
* Q1 net loss at 89 million roubles;
* Q1 net profit, adjusted for bonus expenses as part of LTI plan, up 34.4 percent to 137 million roubles. Further company coverage: ($1 = 57.0210 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources