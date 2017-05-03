May 3 Detsky Mir says:

* Q1 revenue up 28.3 percent year on year to 21.1 billion roubles ($370 million);

* Q1 EBITDA at 0.8 billion roubles;

* EBITDA, adjusted for bonus expenses as part of a long-term incentive (LTI) plan, up 37.6 percent year on year to 1.1 billion roubles and adjusted EBITDA margin at 5.3 pct;

* Q1 net loss at 89 million roubles;

* Q1 net profit, adjusted for bonus expenses as part of LTI plan, up 34.4 percent to 137 million roubles. ($1 = 57.0210 roubles)