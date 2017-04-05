UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 5 ** Russia's toy seller Detsky Mir has closed book building for its 3 billion rouble ($53.47 million) exchange-traded BO-04 series bonds
** The coupon rate for the period until put option exercisable 3 years after the placement has been set at 9.5 pct per annum, the bonds mature in 7 years
** During book building Detsky Mir received more than 50 applications from a wide range of investors. The aggregate demand for the bonds exceeded 12 billion roubles
** The initial guidance for the first coupon of 9.85-10.10 percent per annum had been revised during book building until final 9.50 percent per annum, implying spread to federal loan bonds of 150-160 basis points and record low "single-B" category among the issues in the recent years
** Raised funds will be used to refinance current loan portfolio
** Placement organizers are VTB Capital, Raiffeisenbank, Sberbank CIB, placement agent is Gazprombank
For further company coverage For the story in Russian, click ($1 = 56.1021 roubles) (Reported by Elena Orekhova, translated by Gdynia newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources