UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 27 Russian food retailer Dixy Group says:
* Q1 net loss at 1.6 billion roubles ($28.14 million) vs net loss of 1.5 billion roubles in Q1 2016;
* Q1 EBITDA at 1.1 billion roubles, down 30.7 percent year on year;
* Q1 EBITDA margin at 1.5 percent vs 2.1 percent in Q1 2016;
* Q1 total revenue at 69.6 billion roubles, down 6 pct y-o-y;
* Q1 like-for-like sales down 9.8 percent y-o-y;
* 16 new stores opened and 89 stores closed in Q1. Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.8546 roubles) (Reporting By Maria Kiselyova)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources