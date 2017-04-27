April 27 Russian food retailer Dixy Group says:

* Q1 net loss at 1.6 billion roubles ($28.14 million) vs net loss of 1.5 billion roubles in Q1 2016;

* Q1 EBITDA at 1.1 billion roubles, down 30.7 percent year on year;

* Q1 EBITDA margin at 1.5 percent vs 2.1 percent in Q1 2016;

* Q1 total revenue at 69.6 billion roubles, down 6 pct y-o-y;

* Q1 like-for-like sales down 9.8 percent y-o-y;

* 16 new stores opened and 89 stores closed in Q1. Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.8546 roubles) (Reporting By Maria Kiselyova)