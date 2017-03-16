UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 16 Dixy Group says:
* Q4 2016 net loss at 756 million roubles ($12.9 million)
* Q4 EBITDA at 2.2 billion roubles, down 46.3 percent year on year
* Q4 EBITDA margin at 2.8 percent versus 5.5 percent in Q4 2015. Further company coverage: ($1 = 58.4687 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources