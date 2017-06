May 25 Russia's Etalon Group Ltd:

* Says successfully sold 37 million GDRs;

* Says sale was priced at $3.58 per GDR;

* Placing GDRs represent approximately 12.5 percent of the ownership interest in the share capital of the company;

* Following the placing, the free float will increase to approximately 54 percent. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)