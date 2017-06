May 17 Etalon Group Ltd says:

* The board of directors resolved to increase target dividend payout range from current level of 30%-50% to 40%-70% of consolidated IFRS net income;

* The board will continue to consider semi-annual dividend payments;

* This policy will take effect starting with Etalon Group's IFRS financial results for first half of 2017