March 13 Etalon Group Ltd says:

* The updated valuation as of Dec. 31, 2016, puts the open market value of Etalon Group's portfolio at $1.9 bln, a 33 percent year-on-year increase.

* The open market value per share/GDR grew to $6.5 from $4.9.

* The company's landbank included 2.82 mln sq. m. of NSA as of Dec. 31, 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Moscow Newsroom)