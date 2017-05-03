May 3 Evraz Plc says:

* Evraz has entered into agreement to dispose of joint stock company Evraz Nakhodka Trade Sea Port;

* To sell Evraz Nakhodka Trade Sea Port to its majority shareholder, Lanebrook Limited, for a total consideration of $354.4 million;

* The deal will generate $295 million of net proceeds for Evraz and the transaction proceeds will principally be applied to reduce the outstanding indebtedness of the company.

* The Transhipment Agreement secures the continuity of transhipment services provided by the Nakhodka Port to Evraz for the next five years.