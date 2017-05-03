May 3 Evraz Plc says:
* Evraz has entered into agreement to dispose of joint stock
company Evraz Nakhodka Trade Sea Port;
* To sell Evraz Nakhodka Trade Sea Port to its majority
shareholder, Lanebrook Limited, for a total consideration of
$354.4 million;
* The deal will generate $295 million of net proceeds for
Evraz and the transaction proceeds will principally be applied
to reduce the outstanding indebtedness of the company.
* The Transhipment Agreement secures the continuity of
transhipment services provided by the Nakhodka Port to Evraz for
the next five years.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Moscow Newsroom)