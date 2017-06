April 13 Russia's LSR Group:

* Q1 new contract sales amounted to 140 thousand square metres

* Value of the contracts was 13.5 billion roubles, down 36 pct year on year

* Decrease of pre-sales year-on-year was primarily due to high comparison base of Q1 2016

* Q1 completions increased to 81 th m 2 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)