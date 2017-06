May 17 Russian oil producer Lukoil said on Wednesday

* Q1 2017 oil production was 21.8 million tonnes or 1.789 million barrels per day, down from 24.495 million tonnes in Q1 2016.

* Lukoil Group's Q1 marketable gas production was 5.4 billion cubic meters, almost unchanged. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)