April 21 Magnit says:

* Q1 net sales at 266.98 billion roubles ($4.76 billion), up 4.58 percent from 255.30 billion roubles in Q1 2016;

* Q1 like-for-like sales down 4.77 percent year on year;

* Q1 net profit at 7.54 billion roubles, down 8.49 percent from 8.24 billion roubles in Q1 2016;

* Q1 EBITDA at 21 billion roubles, up 6.09 percent from 19.79 billion roubles in Q1 2016;

* Q1 EBITDA margin at 7.86 percent versus 7.75 percent in Q1 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.0946 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)