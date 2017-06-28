BRIEF-Tesco now looking for completion of Booker takeover in Jan 2018
* Tesco now looking for completion of Booker takeover in January 2018 - Tesco spokeswoman Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
June 28 Russian internet group Mail.ru says:
* Mail.ru Group receives confirmation from Russian tax authorities that starting from Jan. 1, 2017, a significant part of the Russian IVAS (internet value-added services) revenues are eligible for exemption from Russian VAT (value added tax).
* The company will update full year guidance when it reports Q2 results on Thursday, Aug. 10. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
* Tesco now looking for completion of Booker takeover in January 2018 - Tesco spokeswoman Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
* Financial conduct Authority - fca statement on contract for difference products
LONDON, June 29 British supermarket Tesco and its takeover target Booker have asked the UK competition regulator to "fast track" examination of their 3.7 billion pounds ($4.8 billion) deal to a more detailed second stage, they said on Thursday.