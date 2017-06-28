June 28 Russian internet group Mail.ru says:

* Mail.ru Group receives confirmation from Russian tax authorities that starting from Jan. 1, 2017, a significant part of the Russian IVAS (internet value-added services) revenues are eligible for exemption from Russian VAT (value added tax).

* The company will update full year guidance when it reports Q2 results on Thursday, Aug. 10. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)