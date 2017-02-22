Feb 22 Mail.Ru Group Ltd says:
* Expects to see 2017 revenue growth of 16-19 percent to
between 49.6 billion roubles and 50.9 billion roubles ($864-887
million);
* Expect EBITDA margins to be around 42 percent for FY2017;
* Reports a 14.8 percent y-o-y increase in 2016 group
aggregate segment revenue to 42.75 billion roubles;
* Says 2016 group aggregate segment revenue was up 13.6
percent to 41.8 billion roubles excluding Delivery Club, effect
of VAT exemption on its Russian online games revenue in Q4 2016
and a non-cash one time tax charge;
* Excluding these effects, 2016 net profit rose 29.3 percent
to 12.8 billion roubles ($223.08 million) and EBITDA grew 3.7
percent y-o-y to 18.8 billion roubles;
* Including a non-cash one time exceptional tax charge of
768 million roubles, 2016 EBITDA decreased 1.0 percent y-o-y to
17.9 billion roubles, while excluding this tax charge EBITDA
increased 3.3 percent to 18.7 billion roubles.
* Including a non-cash one time exceptional tax charge of 1
billion roubles, 2016 group aggregate net profit grew 18 percent
to 11.6 billion roubles, while excluding this tax charge net
profit rose 28.4 percent to 12.6 billion roubles.
($1 = 57.3795 roubles)
(Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)