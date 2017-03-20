March 20 MD Medical Group Investments Plc
:
* The company sees 2017 capital expenditures at 5.3 billion
roubles ($92.17 million), Deputy Chief Executive Andrey
Khoperskiy told reporters on a conference call on Monday.
* In 2016, capex amounted to 2.2 billion roubles, including
M&A costs of 475 million roubles.
* The company is currently considering two potential
acquisitions, Chief Executive Officer Mark Kurtser said.
* This year's investment programme will be financed with own
funds and debt, Kurtser said. There are no plans to carry out a
secondary public offering, he said.
($1 = 57.5040 roubles)
(Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)