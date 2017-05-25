May 25 Russian mobile operator Megafon
says:
* Q1 consolidated net profit at 4.2 billion roubles ($74.7
million), down from 8.8 billion roubles in Q1 2016;
* Q1 consolidated revenues at 86.25 billion roubles, up from
75.15 billion roubles in Q1 2016;
* Q1 consolidated OIBDA at 32.12 billion roubles, up from
30.25 billion roubles in Q1 2016;
* Q1 OIBDA margin at 37.2 percent vs 40.2 percent in Q1 2016
* Q1 OIBDA of the telecom segment at 29 billion roubles,
down 4 percent year on year, with the OIBDA margin of 39
percent;
* The board of directors recommended paying a dividend of
32.25 roubles per share for 2016 financial year;
* The new dividend policy specifies a minimum level of
dividends at 70 percent of the group's free cash flow to
shareholders, excluding the results of Mail.ru.
($1 = 56.2416 roubles)
