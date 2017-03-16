EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
March 16 Megafon:
* Will consider sale of its mobile masts in 2019, Chief Operating Office Anna Serebryanikova said on Thursday.
* Megafon will transfer more than 15,000 telecoms masts to one of its subsidiaries in summer 2017 before potential sale.
* "In 2019 we'll be ready to consider offers (to sell the unit)," Serebryanikova told reporters.
* Megafon announced in 2015 it was setting up a 100-percent subsidiary to own its mobile masts. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. regulators told Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in November 2015 that they suspected some of the automaker's vehicles were equipped with secret software allowing them to violate emission control standards, according to emails disclosed on Friday.
EDINBURGH, June 16 Police officer Keith Palmer, who died protecting members of the public and parliament during an attack at Westminster, was given a posthumous award for bravery in Queen Elizabeth's annual birthday honours on Friday, Britain's Cabinet Office said.