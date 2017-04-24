GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall as techs extend selloff; dollar gains
* Dollar hits June high after data backs continued Fed tightening
April 24 Russia's MMK:
* Board recommended that general meeting of shareholders should pay dividends of 1.242 roubles ($0.0223) per share;
* Dividends therefore amount to 60 percent of Free Cash Flow, including operating profits and profits from the sale of shares in Fortescue Metals Group. Further company coverage: ($1 = 55.8171 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
* Dollar hits June high after data backs continued Fed tightening
LONDON, June 15 Sterling surged to its highest in a week against the euro on Thursday after as many as three members of the Bank of England's policy committee surprised financial markets by voting for a rise in interest rates.
LONDON, June 15 A Roche breast cancer drug at the centre of a prolonged pricing row in Britain will now be paid for routinely, following a discount deal between the company and the National Health Service (NHS).