BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer announces completion of divestment of its transport services
* WOLTERS KLUWER COMPLETES DIVESTMENT OF TRANSPORT SERVICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 29 Russia's biggest mobile operator MTS said on Thursday:
* The company could pay 20 billion roubles ($339.10 million) in dividends for the first half of 2017, Interfax news agency reported citing MTS chief financial officer. Further company coverage: ($1 = 58.9800 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)
* WOLTERS KLUWER COMPLETES DIVESTMENT OF TRANSPORT SERVICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Danaher - On June 30, DH Europe Finance issued Eur 250 million of floating rate senior notes due 2022, Eur 600 million of 1.200% senior notes due 2027
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Adds inflation data, updates prices)